Not connected

In this modern era where everything is going digital, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) is still deprived of 4G services. The lone network which is providing 4G services in the region doesn’t provide a strong internet connection. Also, the network is not available in remote villages of GB.

Due to the second wave of Covid-19, every institution is closed. As a result, students have to take online classes. Unfortunately, students in GB cannot attend these classes as they don’t have good internet connectivity. These students who are currently in different cities of Pakistan are not going back to their villages since they know that they will face the problems of internet connectivity. The government must pay attention to this issue and restore 4G facilities in GB.

Nasir Ahmed

Rawalpindi

*****

Our government always makes impulsive decisions which then ultimately put us in a perplexing state. The closure of schools is again a hasty decision made by the authorities. Students from remote areas are gravely suffering because of the unavailability of the internet, which makes then unable to take online classes. In addition, most students don’t even have laptops or smartphones to take online classes.

How will the government ensure that underprivileged students are able to take online classes? The authorities closed schools to protect children from the lethal virus. However, the government has failed to ensure that the people are following SOPs. How will closing schools help contain the spread of the virus when a majority of the people are not taking precautionary measures and increasing the chances of the spread of the virus? The authorities concerned should reconsider its decision regarding school closures.

Yasir Baz Muhammad

Shikarpur