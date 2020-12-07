Security protocols

Recently, Pakistan’s cricket team flew to New Zealand to play a two-match Test series against the host country. All players were tested for Covid-19 and were allowed to board the plane after their test results came negative. However, after arriving in New Zealand, all the players were tested again. Around six members of the Pakistan squad tested positive for the virus. Later, a few more players tested positive for the virus. Now, the players are in quarantine. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should have a look at this issue and find out who breached its strict protocols. With so many players still in quarantine, we can’t say for sure how our team will perform.

Zulfiqar Soomro

Shikarpur