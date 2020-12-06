Sindh Culture Day marked

LAHORE : Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Raja Jahangir Anwar attended a colorful function on the occasion of Sindh Culture Day at Alhamra Art Center, the Mall.

To celebrate Sindh Cultural Day, Alhamra has released a Sindhi song titled "Ho Jama Lo" which liked and admired by huge audience on different platforms.

Raja Jehangir Anwar along with Executive Director Alhamra Saman Rai also unveiled the portrait of renowned singer Alan Faqir. On the occasion, Raja Jahangir Anwar said that Alhamra is playing a key role in promoting regional culture in the right direction. He said that the activities organized by Alhamra on the occasion of Sindh Culture Day are commendable. Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Saman Rai said that the purpose of celebrating Sindh Culture Day is to further strengthen the atmosphere of harmony in the country. Rai said that Alhamra will continue its cultural activities in the future as well. Rai further said that they are strengthening the bonds of mutual love and affection for cultural prosperity and social and societal peace and security in the country.

The celebrations of Sindh Culture Day have been going on for a week in Alhamra, in which our spirits have been raised with the arrival of Raja Jahangir Anwar, Secretary Information and Culture Punjab, she added.