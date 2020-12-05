Former MPA booked for corruption

LAHORE:The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab, booked a PML-N leader and former MPA from Lahore following a reference initiated by the Lahore deputy commissioner here on Friday.

According to a statement issue by the ACE spokesperson, the DC had requested the Anti-Corruption Establishment DG to initiate criminal proceedings against PML-N leader Saif-Ul-Malook Khokhar and his facilitators namely Iftikhar Ahmed, a Patwari concerned, and Raja Nadeem Ahmed, a former official of the office of Sub-registrar Allama Iqbal Town for allegedly registering illegal sale deeds and causing loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer through evasion of property registration fees, mutation fee and multiple other taxes.

Anti-Corruption Establishment DG Gohar Nafees said that no one was above the law and every single penny looted or evaded will be recovered from the accused. He said that raids were being conducted to arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, ACE arrested an excise inspector, Waheed Miyo, for illegally registering non-custom paid vehicles. The ACE DG said that millions of rupees of the public exchequer were lost due to illegal registration of such vehicles.