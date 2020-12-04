tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
That the number of child abuse cases is increasing at an alarming rate in our country is a serious issue. Our collective efforts, however, can help us put an end to child abuse.
It’s important for the people to speak out if they suspect that a child is suffering from abuse or neglect. We should not let our children suffer because of our silence.
Arooj Masood
Rawalpindi