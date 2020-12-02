In a pandemic

Many private schools in Turbat are violating the government’s orders and are still open. The government has taken a tough decision to close schools to protect children and teachers from catching the virus. It was commendable that the authorities put the health and lives of children on top priority. Such violations will only create more chances for the spread of the deadly virus.

The second wave of the virus is supposed to be even more lethal. The authorities should take action against those schools that are putting the lives of students in danger.

Zaheer DS and Aqib Dad

Turbat