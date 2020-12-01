PhD degrees awarded

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to four of its female students. Fareeha Khalil has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Commerce after approval of her thesis entitled “Operational Risk Identification - Batten Down the Hatches in Fintech Regime”, Zubaida Zafar in the subject of South Asian Studies

(Sociology) after approval of her thesis entitled “Religion and Politics in South Asia: A Comprehensive Study of Islamisation in Pakistan (1947-2008)”, Kinza Tasleem in the subject of International Relations after approval of her thesis entitled “Water Securitisation and Hydro Politics in Indus River Basin (A Case Study of

Pakistan: 2010-2017)” and Kanwal Hayat in the subject of International Relations after approval of her thesis entitled “China’s Economic Diplomacy in South Asia: A Strategic Competition with USA”.