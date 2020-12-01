Minor’s kidnapping attempt foiled

LAHORE : Police claimed to have arrested a suspect who was trying to kidnap a five-year-old boy in the Sanda police limits on Monday.

A suspect was trying to lure Hamza to kidnap him but the neighbours spotted him and informed the police. Police team reached the spot and arrested the suspect who has been identified as Ali. During the initial investigations, he revealed that he was trying to kidnap the minor to push him into the begging. A case has been registered against the suspect.