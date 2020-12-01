Sardar Shakeel named Imamia Jirga GS

PESHAWAR: Sardar Muhammad Shakeel Zahid has been named as the new secretary-general of the Imamia Jirga Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a council of elders.

A press release said Sardar Shakeel accepted the request by the community elders who had gathered at the family native area in Hussainabad at the Rasm-e-Qul for his late father, Sardar Sajjad Hussain Zahid who headed the jirga for a long time and played a role in maintaining sectarian peace in the city.

In his brief address on the occasion, Sardar Muhammad Shakeel Zahid thanked the community elders and youth for always standing by his late father in his efforts for forging sectarian unity.

He promised to serve the community as was done by his nonagenarian father and make every effort to highlight the great sacrifice of the martyrs of Karbala side by side working for the sectarian unity which was the mission of his late father.

The liaison secretary of the Imamia Jirga, Akhunzada Muzaffar Ali, expressed gratitude to Sardar Shakeel for entertaining the request and assuming the responsibilities of general secretary of the council of elders. He assured him of all support in shouldering his new responsibilities.