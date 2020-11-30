LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with cold conditions was witnessed in the City on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while rain/light snowfall was expected in Kashmir, Pothohar region, Northern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Fog was expected in plain areas of Punjab. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -09°C while in Lahore, it was 7.7°C and maximum was 25.5°C.