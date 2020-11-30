close
Mon Nov 30, 2020
AFP
November 30, 2020

Belarus protesters

World

MINSK: Opposition protesters in Belarus took to the streets of capital Minsk on Sunday in the latest of three months of demonstrations against the re-election of strongman president Alexander Lukashenko. Since an August election, Belarus has been gripped by massive protests that erupted after Lukashenko, 66, secured a sixth term as president of the ex-Soviet republic.

