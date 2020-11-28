SC hears missing girl case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday directed all four provinces to cooperate in search for a missing girl from Dera Ghazi Khan.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sayed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the case regarding recovery of Asma Majeed, who went missing from Dera Ghazi Khan. During the proceedings, Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab Zafar Iqbal pleaded the court to grant two months time for recovery of the girl. Justice Bandial said that human rights cases were very important to the court.

He said the court did not discriminate between missing children and women. He said that according to reports, Multan, Hyderabad and Lodhran were strongholds of human trafficking.

According to Jang, Justice Bandial said it appears from the police report that police is trying to recover the girl. Lawyer of the missing girl’s family said the girl, Asma, could not be recovered six years after her disappearance, while the court is calling the writing of a letter in this regard as effort for recovery.

After the court hearing, the parents of the missing girl cried outside the court. They said they don’t know where their daughter has gone. They said no one is cooperating with them during this difficult time.