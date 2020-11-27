DC office closed down

Islamabad : The COVID-19 even hit the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office, after finding various case of the coronavirus, the authorities have decided to close the DC Office.

The office is playing a major role in fighting against the deadly pandemic, consequently.

The DC office confirming the report said that the office has been closed down temporarily, adding that every official of the office would be tested during the closure. The Facilitation Centre of the DC Office, at Sector G-11/4 would remain open for all essential services.