UVAS moot highlights importance of knowledge sharing

LAHORE:The College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (CVAS) Jhang, a sub campus of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore organised a two-day virtual international conference on One Health on Wednesday. Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Department Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak presided over the inaugural session of the conference.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister appreciated the efforts of UVAS scientists in terms of research and development. He lauded the role of UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and University of Education Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha for putting their expertise and efforts in difficult times of current pandemic and promoting one health concept.

He said that the One Health conference will provide and share knowledge on current emerging issues like zoonotic diseases, AMR and Covid-19 pandemic particularly. During his talk, he said a policy paper will be prepared and shared at the end of conference.

In his welcome address, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad highlighted the importance of knowledge sharing by organising such conferences regarding emerging issues of One Health. He said UVAS is playing a leading role and probably the only institution in Pakistan at the moment focusing on diagnosis, research and policy making to tackle the current pandemic of Covid-19. He also appreciated the conference organising team who timely accessed the importance of One Health and made efforts to organise this esteemed conference.

Earlier, Prof Dr Muhammad Fiaz Qamar spoke about the objectives of the conference. He introduced the theme of conference regarding antimicrobial resistance (AMR), Zoonotic Diseases& One Health, Tick Borne Diseases (TBD) of Zoonotic Importance, Role of Veterinarian in One Health, Global Eradication Programme of Rabies, Food Safety, Emerging Infectious Diseases with special focus to SARS-CoV-2 and Role of Veterinarian during Covid-19 Pandemic. He said One Health conference is dedicated to improve the quality of humans and animals health through the integration, collaboration and coordination of human medicine, veterinary medicine and environmental sciences. The conference comprises of 40 oral presentations, four keynotes by national and international experts, poster presentations, one minute pitch and scientific Videography competitions.

Call to deploy sanctioned number of cops at LGH: Postgraduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has demanded the inspector general of police Punjab and Lahore capital city police officer deploy the sanctioned strength of police officials at the hospital police post.

He said eight constables were sanctioned for the police post at LGH but at present only one constable was on duty there. He also asked a private security company to deploy retired officials from military and other law enforcement agencies at the hospital to ensure better security at the hospital.

Prof Al-freed said that more CCTV cameras would be installed at the entrance and exit points of the hospital to improve security. He directed the hospital medical superintendent that the security staff should be on alert. He said there would be no compromise on the security system so that doctors, nurses and paramedics could treat patients in a safe atmosphere.