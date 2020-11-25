SCCI wants govt to import diesel from Turkmenistan

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has stressed the need for strengthening trade and economic relations among Pakistan, Turkmenistan and other central Asian countries.

This was stated by SCCI President Sherbaz Bilour during a meeting with Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamvo. Manzoor Elahi, SCCI senior vice president and Junaid Altaf, vice president and Faiz Muhammad Faizi were present at the meeting, according to a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The SCCI chief suggested that Turkmenistan should make efforts for capturing Pakistani markets as Gwadar and Karachi seaports existed though which Turkmenistan would enhance export of its manufacturing products.

He believed Turkmenistan could easily export raw material to manufacturing units in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa via Afghanistan, whereas matches and other producing items could be exported to Turkmenistan.

The SCCI chief said Pakistan could import petroleum commodities from Turkmenistan on cheap rates. Sherbaz Bilour urged the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority to allow export of diesel from Turkmenistan under the prevailing circumstances, which could be beneficial for Pakistan.

The SCCI invited the Turkmenistan companies to make investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in hydel power generation, mine and mineral, marble, match, handicraft and others. The ambassador of Turkmenistan agreed to the proposals and recommendation of the SCCI and said his country was keen on strengthening trade and economic relations with Pakistan. He emphasized that Pakistan and Turkmenistan businessmen should benefit from each other.