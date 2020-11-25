Digital job fair held

Islamabad : More than 1,400 students, engineers and energy-sector professionals from Pakistan, South Asia, and across the globe participated in the first-ever digital job fair organised during the pandemic time.

The two-day event, which started on November 21, was organised by Women in Energy Pakistan in partnership with fellow women-led communities, Women Engineers Pakistan, Women In Tech PK, andCodeGirls, to promote workforce participation of women in the STEM and the energy sectors.

Titled ‘STEM Forward 2020 Job Fair,’ the event was designed to connect fresh graduates and young professionals with STEM and energy sector employers. The fair had more than 60 participating institutions from local and international power utilities, energy sector organizations and academic institutions.