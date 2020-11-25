Decent toilets

This refers to the editorial ‘Sanitation efforts’ (Nov 23). The editorial has highlighted the fact that a majority of Pakistanis need access to decent public toilets across the country. Few weeks back, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged for the construction of public toilets at various tourist spots in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and other parts of the country. More than 4.2 billion people in the world don’t have access to safe sanitation.

Around 20 million people defecate openly. Billions of rupees are wasted on frivolous projects and events. It is time the authorities paid attention to this issue. Decent public toilets should be constructed all over the country to ensure that the people have access to safe sanitation.

Engineer Intizar Khan

Bannu