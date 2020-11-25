Darwin’s notebooks ‘stolen’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Two of Charles Darwin’s notebooks containing his pioneering ideas on evolution and his famous "Tree of Life" sketch are missing, believed stolen, the Cambridge University Library said on Tuesday. The British scientist filled the leather notebooks in 1837 after returning from his voyage on the HMS Beagle. The library said they were worth millions of pounds.