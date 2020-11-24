KU announces entry test-based online admissions schedule

Karachi University announced online admissions 2021, entrance test- based, in bachelors and masters programmes in Doctor of Pharmacy, Doctor of Physical Therapy and Department of Visual Studies.

KU Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed on Monday said students could get admission details, online admission form, prospectus and submission guidelines from the varityâ€™s web portal and submit their relevant documents along with the paid fee voucher till October 30.

He said the KU was offering entry test-based admissions in Bachelors programme in the Departments of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology, Applied Physics, Biotechnology, Business Administration, Chemical Engineering, Commerce, Computer Science, Education, Environmental Studies, Food Science and Technology, International Relations, Mass Communication, Public Administration, Petroleum Technology, Special Education (BA Hons) and Teacher Education (BEd Hons) and School of Law.

For Masters programme, Dr Waheed said that the entry test-based admissions would be given in the departments of Business Administration, Commerce, Mass Communication, Public Administration and Pakistan Studies. She mentioned that for the first time in the history, the KU would conduct the entry test through its own recently established the KU Assessment and Testing Service.

He said the students applying in bachelors programmes in the Department of Visual Studies must have at least 45 marks in Higher Secondary School Certificate or equivalent examinations. In case they had completed their diplomas then they should have at least

60 marks to appear in the aptitude test.

The registrar said that the students who had been planning to apply on self-finance or reserved seats should appear and clear the entry test otherwise they would not be considered for admissions.