PML-N flays govt for Ravi project

LAHORE:PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari on Friday alleged that the government had not laid a single brick even after taking loans of $13 billion during the last two and a half years. She said development and infrastructure of the country had sunk. Victims of Ravi Riverfront Urban Project were protesting and they were led by the brother of a sitting provincial minister, she alleged. PML-N Punjab spokesperson said this while responding to the press conference of Firdous Ashiq Awan.