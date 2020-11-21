close
Sat Nov 21, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2020

PML-N flays govt for Ravi project

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 21, 2020

LAHORE:PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari on Friday alleged that the government had not laid a single brick even after taking loans of $13 billion during the last two and a half years. She said development and infrastructure of the country had sunk. Victims of Ravi Riverfront Urban Project were protesting and they were led by the brother of a sitting provincial minister, she alleged. PML-N Punjab spokesperson said this while responding to the press conference of Firdous Ashiq Awan.

