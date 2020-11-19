Man released in acid throwing case

Rawalpindi : The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) no. III, Rawalpindi Judge Raja Pervez Akhtar Wednesday acquitted a husband who was involved in acid-throwing case over his wife.

The court has given judgment on the basis of medical report which showed that lady was normal even after throwing acid over her.

The Civil Lines Police Station registered a case under Sections of 336B and 109 against Nazak Ali, husband of Aysha Bibi the resident of Jhanda Chichi. Police had registered this case on August 12, 2020.

According to complainant Aysha Bibi, her husband threw acid on her late night and ran away after locking her in a room. She said that she would go to High Court and even Supreme Court against the decision.