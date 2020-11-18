Two officials reshuffled

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday ordered the postings and transfers of two officials.

An official handout said Naveed Ahmed (PAS BS-18), deputy commissioner, Lower Chitral,

was asked to report to the Establishment Department.

Hassan Abid (PAS BS-18), Secretary–II Board of Revenue, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Chitral Lower in his own pay and scale.

Consequent upon posting of Hassan Abid as deputy commissioner, Chitral Lower, the competent authority nominated Shah Fahad (PAS BS-18), Director (Admin) Excise &

Taxation, KP, to represent the KP Government in National Command and Operational Centre.

The centre was constituted in pursuance of the decision taken by the National Coordination Committee on COVID-19) in a meeting held on 26th March, this year.Meanwhile, the competent authority relieved M Mushtaq Jadoon (Retd BS-21 PAS) of his duties as Chief Commissioner Right to Public Services Commission with effect from 13th of November) on the completion of three years tenure in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa RTS Commission. It was notified here by the Administration Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.