Dacoit gang busted

Rawalpindi: Airport Police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its three members besides recovering Rs250,000, a vehicle and weapons.
According to the police spokesman, a police team under the supervision of SHO Airport arrested three dacoits namely Shoukat, Asghar Ali and Rafia Bibi who allegedly involved in a number of dacoities in different areas.
The gang members confessed to having committed dacoities and other crimes in different areas. The police recovered cash Rs250,000, a vehicle being used for dacoities, and weapons from their possession.