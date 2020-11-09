close
Mon Nov 09, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2020

Security for Tableeghi Ijtema

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2020

LAHORE: At least 2,000 police officers and officials ensured safe departure of the participants in the first phase of the three-day Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtema on Sunday.

All police officers and personnel were present at their duty points till the complete departure of the participants in the Ijtema. Traffic police in collaboration with the district administration facilitate the participants on the conclusion of the first phase of the three-day Tablighi Ijtema. DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan lauded police on the excellent security arrangements. He appreciated the administration of the Tableeghi Jamaat for cooperation.

