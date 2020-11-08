Gallery6 launches ‘The 100th exhibition’ online

Islamabad : Gallery6 launched its 100th exhibition on Friday, not at its premises where the event was initially scheduled on March 20 but had to be postponed due to COVID-19, but as an online show, now that the virus is surging once again.

The exhibition presents artworks by 42 established and outstanding emerging painters, sculptors and print makers. The show offers almost all genres of art. Among the emerging artist who are gaining substantial recognition are Irfan Gul Dahri, Samra Cheema, Unab Sumble and Rahman Zada -- all of them winners of the Arjumand Painting Awards in 2017 and 2019.

Figurative paintings have been contributed by well-established artists including Mansoor Rahi and Hajra Mansoor from Islamabad; A S Rind, Abrar Ahmed, Nisar Ahmed, Farrukh Shahab, Masood A. Khan, and Akbar Hafeez from Karachi; Akram Dost from Quetta; Mohammad Ali Bhatti from Hyderabad (now living in USA), Rahat Naveed Masood, former head of the College of Art and Design at Punjab University Lahore and Sumera Jawad, the current head.

Landscape and cityscape paintings have been made by Mughees Riaz, Akram Spaul, Ajab Khan, Ali Sajid, Asma Abbasi, Raja Najmul Hasan, Asrar Farooqi, and Sadia Arif. Among the abstract painters are Prof. Shahida Manzoor and Asad ur Rehman -- who works both in France and Pakistan, Naqsh Raj, and Abid Hasan. Abid’s stunning abstract with gold leaf and silver leaf gilding are shimmering and exclusive. Sadaf Farasat work is based on Rumi’s verse, while a painting by Arjumand Faisel–who is also the Curator of this show -- is based on his fish series.

Iram Wani and Anjum Ayub, the well-applauded printmakers of Islamabad, are also participating, while Mehwish Azam’s work is also noticeable. Rashid Arshed, who is based in the USA, has participated with his stunning digital works based on the calligraphy of Urdu letters. Other calligraphy artworks are by Shiblee Muneer, Tahir bin Qalandar, Javed Qamar, Wasil Shahid, and Ahmed Ajaz. There is only one miniature painting in the exhibition, and that is by Amna Manzur, who won the second prize in 2019 in Arjumand Painting Awards. The show also includes sculptures by Muhmmad Sajjad Akram, Nazeer Ahmed, and Asad ur Rahman.

All artworks are available for sale and can be viewed online by clicking to https://gallery6islamabad.com/category/exhibition/. They can be also be viewed at the Gallery between 11 a.m. to 7 pm. Visitors have been requested to wear masks during the visit.