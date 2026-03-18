Robot malfunction at restaurant: Out-of-control robot dances aggressively, smashes tableware in viral clip

Robot malfunction at restaurant: Out-of-control robot dances aggressively, knocks over tableware in viral clip

A video circulating on social media shows a restaurant robot suddenly going haywire—smashing dishes and wildly swinging its metal arms as stunned diners look on.

The viral clip also showed how a staff member struggled to restrain the malfunctioning device.

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In the viral clip, the robot, dressed in an orange apron that reads “I’m Good”, aggressively knocks plates off a counter.

A woman, believed to be part of the restaurant staff, holds onto the machine in an attempt to stop its erratic movements.

Meanwhile, customers seated nearby watch the chaos unfold, with loud laughter heard in the background.

The bizarre scene quickly spread across multiple platforms, prompting a flood of amused and slightly alarmed reactions online.

Some claimed the robot refused to work 9-5, while others said he just wanted to have fun.

Some reactions also turned dystopian, One of the social media users said, “It took 3 staff to handle this one simple restaurant robot. Imagine one day they have weapons and AI brains and they go out of control, rebelling against humans."

They take down governments and seize nuclear weapons. We would have DBZ scenario where Androids destroy the future.”