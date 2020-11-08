Stage set for PSP’s power show today aimed at exposing ‘real agenda of PDM and rulers’

The Pak Sarzameen Party is set to stage its power show today at Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah, a barren ground in the shadow of the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum, where 11-party Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) held a massive rally on October 18 against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government on the anniversary of twin suicide bombings that struck the homecoming rally of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in 2007.

“We will alone demonstrate the people’s power on November 8 at the same venue where the PDM’s 11 parties collectively held their public meeting,” PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal had announced a day after the PDM’s rally.

PSP leaders are confident that the party is all set to make history by holding a “mammoth” public power show today with no government resources being utilised.

Preparations for the event at the venue have been completed. The surroundings of the Quaid’s mausoleum and other areas in the city have been decorated with flags and banners of the party.

“The historic rally will tell the world the very truth that Karachi is not only the leader of Pakistan’s economy but also its politics,” said Kamal, while visiting the Bagh-e-Jinnah on Saturday to oversee the event arrangement.

“Eleven political parties under the PDM’s banner made an unsuccessful attempt to hold a rally at the Bagh-e-Jinnah, even after spending the taxpayers’ money to bring the people from across the province,” he said. “In the rally, not a single leader had bothered to talk about the miseries of the people and residents of the metropolis, and all of them had arrived to gain some vested political benefits.”

Kamal said that at the rally, he would reveal to Karachi’s residents what their and Pakistan’s real issues were and expose the lies of the rulers and the PDM leaders, said Kamal.

“Today is the day of accountability of those responsible for the destruction of Karachi and Sindh,” he said.

Kamal said that after the heavy rains that lashed Karachi, the prime minister visited Karachi, and announced a package of Rs1,100 billion in front of TV cameras which was, “in true sense, just an eyewash, and a lollypop for the Karachiites”.

“The mere monetary package is still far from known. We will stop this game for now and forever. Karachi gives three thousand billions to the national kitty,” he said, adding that the city did not need a charitable package; the truth was that Karachi gave packages to the entire country.

“We will not bring anyone at government expense but people will come themselves,” Kamal said.

“No one is running the affairs of Pakistan. The country is running on auto, political point scoring is being done at the expense of poor masses,” he said. “The ruling PTI and the opposition are at loggerheads to prolong the government and gain political benefits, respectively, utterly disappointing the people.”

Kamal said the PSP had not taken any U-turn, and there was no contradiction in its leaders’ words and deeds, as those who lied had to take U-turns.