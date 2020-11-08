44 people fined Rs22,000 in two districts for not wearing masks

Following Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani’s orders to the deputy commissioners of the six districts of the city to fine every citizen Rs500 if they are found in public without a mask, 44 people have been fined Rs22,000 in two districts.

Moreover, 12 businesses have also been sealed while three others have been fined Rs20,000 in the Central and South districts during routine inspections to check violations of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Central district

On Friday District Central Deputy Commissioner Bux Dharejo had ordered sealing four wedding halls, a shop and two hotels in his jurisdiction, besides fining 28 people Rs14,000 for not wearing masks.

He said they had also distributed around 13,000 masks among the public and counselled them about the importance of masks. He believes that fines do not make as much of a difference as talking to the people about the issue does.

“When we tell them that wearing masks will not only keep them safe but also their loved ones, they understand and vow to wear masks the next time.”

As for the fines, he said that they were mostly collected in markets from shopkeepers and customers who were not wearing masks. “When the public doesn’t listen to reason, we’ll be left with no option but to fine them.”

South district

On Saturday District South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Ali Sodhar inspected 38 restaurants, issued warnings to 17 and sealed two. Out of the three schools he visited, one was sealed and one was issued with a warning. A bakery was also sealed and a milk shop was fined Rs5,000. A travel agency in the district was fined Rs5,000, two garment shops were fined Rs10,000 and a cinema was sealed. Sixteen people were also fined Rs8,000 for not wearing masks.

Sodhar said the Pakistan American Cultural Centre (PACC) was sealed after an inspection by the district administration found that no social distancing was being observed there and hardly any member of the audience was wearing a mask, while the programme being conducted had extended beyond the 10pm deadline.

