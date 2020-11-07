PDM discusses Bilawal’s statement, other issues tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s statement about the assertions made by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in Gujranwala and Quetta public meetings of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would be the subject of discussions besides other issues among the leaders of 12 parties alliance when they meet on Sunday (tomorrow) to discuss the overall political situation in the country.

Bilawal distanced himself from the position taken by Nawaz Sharif about the top military leaders in his speeches delivered at PDM Gujranwala and Quetta public meetings. The PDM leaders’ meeting has been convened by its president Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence on Sunday. PDM Secretary General Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has extended the invitation for the Islamabad meeting and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) has also been invited to the meeting. However, its central leader Mohsin Khan Dawar, who represents his party at the PDM, will not attend it as he will be in Lahore on Sunday to participate in a protest in the Punjab capital.

Talking to The News on Friday, Dawar said he would address Peshawar public meeting of the PDM, scheduled for Nov 22, and his absence from Sunday meeting had no other meanings. He had already attended the PDM provincial leaders meeting in Peshawar on Wednesday where arrangements and preparations were discussed for Nov 22 public meeting.

Mohsin Dawar said the government celebrations over Bilawal statement were misplaced as it would not help it in any manner. The PPP leader did not say anything which was deviant from the 26-point joint statement of the PDM, the PTM leader said.

Dawar said had the charter of democracy (CoD), inked by Nawaz Sharif and the late Benazir Bhutto, been implemented in letter and spirit, the situation would have not been totally different today. Sources said the PDM leadership would discuss the ways and means to enhance the tempo of anti-government movement further. A proposal for launching rallies for a long march on the federal capital well before the earlier agreed timeframe would also be discussed, added the sources.

The PDM leadership would also evolve a strategy to deal with any repulsive act or eventuality on the part of the government including any crackdown on the workers and leaders at any point in time during the movement.

The federal government’s alleged defiance of electoral laws and pre-poll rigging in the upcoming elections of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) legislative assembly, including an announcement by the prime minister for according provisional provincial status to GB would also figure in the PDM leaders meeting.

The role of GB election commission will also come under scrutiny, who is engaged in activities against the opposition candidates and leaders busy in electioneering. It is unlikely that Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would attend the Sunday meeting as they are busy in the election campaign for their candidates in GB.

The sources said the PDM would deliberate on the sufferings of masses including price-hike, worsening law and order situation, etc.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman will also take the PDM colleagues into confidence about the expression of desire by some other parties to join the opposition alliance, sources said. The impact of US polls’ outcome on the regional as well international situation would also be discussed by the PDM leaders in an informal way.