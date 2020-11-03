ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will take up today (Tuesday) the appeal of Jang-Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman against an order passed by the Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissing his post-arrest bail petition in a case relating to a property transaction that took place 34 years ago.

A two-member bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Munib Akhtar, will take up the appeal of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. On October 8, a new three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Muneeb Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, while hearing the case had issued a notice to prosecutor NAB and had called the report from the trial court so as to the status and progress made in the matter. As many as 235 days have passed since Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman’s incarceration.