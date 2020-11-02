Maryam to arrive in Gilgit on Nov 4

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif will be reaching Gilgit on Wednesday (November 4) for a week-long electioneering trip of the area.

She will be accompanied by the central leaders of the party, including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Pervez Rashid, Senator Asif Saeed Kirmani, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chaudhary Barjees Tahir, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, Ataullah Tarar and Engineer Ameermuqam Khan.

Former chief minister Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman, who is also president of the PML-N GB chapter, would welcome Maryam Nawaz to the area and act as host. The PML-N sources told The News here on Sunday that Maryam Nawaz, who will be carrying the message of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, will address about 26 big public meetings and limited gatherings during her seven day stay in the GB. The polls will be held on November 15.