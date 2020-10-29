CUI syndicate meeting

Islamabad : The 4th meeting of the syndicate of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) was chaired by Prof. Dr. Muhammad T. Afzal, Rector CUI on Tuesday.

CUI syndicate is the prime executive body of the university that exercises general supervision over the affairs and management of the university according to the CUI Act 2018.

Key agenda items of the Syndicate meeting included long standing issues of regularization of employees, pay scale revision, establishment of China Chair, approval of new academic programs and departments, issues related to tenure track system, appointments to various statutory and administrative bodies, appointment of Chairpersons of departments as well as a number of other administrative and academic issues.

The 18 members of the fourth syndicate, in attendance, at the Islamabad Campus of CUI included, Deans of Faculties, Campus Directors, Registrar, Treasurer, Controller of Examinations, Faculty Representatives and a Representative of the Ministry of Science & Technology under the Chairmanship of Rector COMSATS University.