Five officials transferred, posted

PESHAWAR: The competent authority has ordered the postings and transfers of two BS-19 and three BS-18 officers in the public interest, with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued here on Tuesday, Muhammad Khalid (PMS BS-19) and Ghulam Habib (PCS EG BS-19), who were awaiting posting in Establishment & Administration Department, have been posted as deputy commissioners Orakzai and Mohmand tribal districts, respectively. Similarly, Wasil Khan (PMS BS-18), deputy commissioner Orakzai tribal district, has been posted as additional secretary Irrigation Department while Shah Fahad (PAS BS-18), deputy commissioner Kurram tribal district has been asked to report to Establishment Department. Likewise, Aafaq Wazir (PAS BS-18), additional secretary Irrigation Department, has been posted as deputy commissioner Kurram District. It was notified by the Establishment Department, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Meanwhile, consequent upon the recommendation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission, the competent authority has appointed two successful candidates as assistant professors (PBS-18) in the subject of Economics at Higher Education Department with immediate effect.

Abdul Ala Noman has been adjusted at Government Degree College, Sabirabad in Karak while Arshad Ali has been adjusted at Government Postgraduate Jinnah College, Saidu Sharif in Swat.