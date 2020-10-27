close
Tue Oct 27, 2020
October 27, 2020

Al-Qaeda terrorist arrested

Top Story

October 27, 2020

LAHORE: CTD Bahawalnagar conducted an IBO at the Arifwala Bypass, Tehsil and District Bahawalnagar and arrested a terrorist affiliated with banned terrorist organisation al-Qaeda. He was planning to conduct a terrorist attack on a sensitive installation in Bahawalnagar. His name is Faisal Qayum Imran. Recovery includes a hand grenade. A case has been registered in PS CTD Multan.

