Al-Qaeda terrorist arrested

LAHORE: CTD Bahawalnagar conducted an IBO at the Arifwala Bypass, Tehsil and District Bahawalnagar and arrested a terrorist affiliated with banned terrorist organisation al-Qaeda. He was planning to conduct a terrorist attack on a sensitive installation in Bahawalnagar. His name is Faisal Qayum Imran. Recovery includes a hand grenade. A case has been registered in PS CTD Multan.