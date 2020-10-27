Three dead in Hafizabad accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HAFIZABAD: Three persons were killed in an accident near Vanike Tarar on Monday. Reportedly, Bashir Ahmad along with Muhammad Riaz of Ghulam Muhammadabad was on his way on a bike when their bike collided with another motorcycle near Kot Ishaq. As a result, Muhammad Riaz died on the spot while Bashir Ahmad, Umar and Bilal sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to a hospital where Bashir Ahmad and Umar also died.