Three dead in Hafizabad accident

HAFIZABAD: Three persons were killed in an accident near Vanike Tarar on Monday. Reportedly, Bashir Ahmad along with Muhammad Riaz of Ghulam Muhammadabad was on his way on a bike when their bike collided with another motorcycle near Kot Ishaq. As a result, Muhammad Riaz died on the spot while Bashir Ahmad, Umar and Bilal sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to a hospital where Bashir Ahmad and Umar also died.