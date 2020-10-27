Wasa report

To improve efficiency and service delivery to citizens during the last two years, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has done recorded welfare works and reforms.

This was announced by Wasa Vice-Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood addressing a press conference here Monday. Releasing two years performance report of Wasa, he said that the agency’s revenue was increased by Rs2 billion without increasing the tariff.

He said Wasa revenue employees recovered record outstanding amounts even in the threat of global pandemic. He said amnesty scheme was introduced to prevent illegal connections, operation against encroachments were done and land worth Rs300 million was retrieved from grabbers. He said Khizra Masjid in Johar Town was successfully tested as a pilot project for reuse of ablution water and this project was handed over to PHA.