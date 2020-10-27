Don’t fail the test

The warning calls were real. The second wave of Covid-19 is here. The number of both coronavirus cases and Covid-19-related deaths have increased sharply over the last few days. But it seems that all the government can do is to helplessly ask the people to follow all SOPs. The people are not listening to the authorities at all. No one wears a mask when they are outside. The situation in the country is quite worse. Doctors and nurses are also catching the virus. The country cannot afford another lockdown. We have to take adequate steps to ensure that the virus doesn’t wreak havoc in the country. All we have to do is to wear a mask and maintain a six-foot distance when we are out. The people should realise that if they show carelessness, they will have to deal with more problems. If the government imposes another lockdown, the prices of essential commodities will increase again. There is still some time for the people to follow SOPs and contain the spread of the virus. Every Pakistani should play a responsible role in fighting against the virus.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore