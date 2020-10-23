Explosives recovered in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday recovered a large quantity of explosives from a house in Lajboke village in Lower Dir, police sources said. They said the CTD police raided a house in Lajboke of Kass Ghwargay area in the limits of Haya Serai Police Station and recovered the explosives. The explosives included an explosives-stuffed pressure cooker, one magnet, eight battery cells, two anti-personnel mines, one cotton tape, three empty magazines, electric detonator 28, two wireless sets and five meters prima cord. The security forces had recovered three IEDs in Usheri Darra in Upper Dir a few days back. “The IEDs were stuffed into pressure cookers and hidden in the fields in Usheri Dara,” an official had said. The security forces had launched an intelligence-based operation in the area during which the explosives were recovered.