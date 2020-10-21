close
Wed Oct 21, 2020
Call to test staff, students for corona

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2020

LAHORE:The District Education Authority (DEA) Lahore has requested the District Health Authority for sampling of teachers, other employees and students of Crescent Model Higher Secondary School. According to a letter issued in this regard, a team of DEA Lahore visited the school Tuesday and condoled the death of principal of the school due to corona on 19 October. The DEA Lahore requested District Health Authority to depute a team to take random samples of the teachers and students.

