Against inflation

The opposition parties have gathered under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to protest against the current government. The main goal of the movement is to question the PTI-led government for its poor performance. For the past two years, the poor have suffered a lot. The country has been witnessing rising inflation for many months now and the poor find it increasingly difficult to make their ends meet. Also, the economic fallout due to the coronavirus-led lockdown has also added more difficulties for the people. For the PDM to succeed, the opposition parties need to stay united. If the PTI government wants to stay in power, it needs to work for the welfare of the people. The PTI must take action against those who are responsible for the wheat crisis in the country. The government must resolve the people’s issue to regain their trust.

Fawad Shar Baloch

Hyderabad