October 19, 2020
October 19, 2020

Financial woes

Newspost

 
October 19, 2020

Financial experts believe that the country will see a rise in prices of essential items in upcoming months. The people are already frustrated by rising inflation. It seems that they won’t receive any relief in the upcoming months.

Almost all political parties have shown that they don’t care about the people. For a majority of the people, it is getting difficult to meet monthly expenses. The PTI-led government must pay attention to these problems.

Asif Jameel

Awaran

