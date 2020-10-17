PU MA/MSc practical exams from 23rd

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has uploaded the roll number slips of regular, private, late college and PU’s on-campus students for their practical exanimations of MA/MSc Part-II Annual 2020.

A PU spokesperson has advised the candidates to download their roll number slips from Punjab University's website: www.pu.edu.pk saying regular students can collect their roll number slips from their colleges.

The exams are commencing from October 23, 2020. PU awards three PhDs: Punjab University has awarded PhDs to three students.

Zahid Iqbal, son of Sher Muhammad, has been awarded a PhD in agricultural sciences after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Physio-Agronomic Response of Spring Planted Sugarcane to Different Nitrogen and Potash Fertilizer Levels under Drip Irrigation System’; Henna Saeed, daughter of Muhammad Saeed Anwar, in communication studies after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Factors Influencing Rundown Production of Prime-Time Television News Bulletins in Pakistan’ and Hira Iqbal, d/o Muhammad Iqbal Javeed, in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Molecular and Genetic Screening of Hereditary Lens Opacification in Pakistani Families.’