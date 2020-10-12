Pakistan Islands Development Authority Ord: Sindh resistance movement gathers momentum

KARACHI: The political movement of Sindhi nationalists and civil society against the “Pakistan Islands Development Authority Ordinance, 2002” has gathered momentum.

Besides a big protest rally staged outside the Governor House by the Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party on Sunday, the Sindh Action Committee of nationalist parties led by the Sindh United Party’s chief Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah has also been formed.

On Sunday, former chief minister of Balochistan and leader of Balochistan National Party Akhtar Mengal met with Jalal Shah in Jamshoro and agreed upon launching a joint struggle against the federal government’s unconstitutional orders, especially the Pakistan Island Development Authority Ordinance 2002.

Sindh United Party, Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party, Awami Tehreek, Jeay Sindh Qoumi Mahaz, Jeay Sindh Tehreek, JUI-F Sindh chapter, Awami Republican Party and Awami Workers Party are part of the said alliance.

The Sindh National Alliance has announced the start of their movement on the same issue, and initially a protest day on October 17 throughout Sindh, and a big protest rally on November 1 in Karachi.

On Saturday, October 10, the Karachi Bar Association also rejected the presidential ordinance. Earlier on October 3, the civil society in Karachi decided to put up a strong resistance on the issue and the next day twitter trend showing opposition to the presidential ordinance reached close to 200,000.

The women wing of Awami Tehreek also took out a huge public rally in Karachi on October 4. Rallies have also been staged by the civil society and nationalist parties in many other towns and a campaign against the ordinance is also going on the social media.

On Sunday, the Sindh Progressive Party (SPP) staged a rally led by its Chairman Dr. Qadir Magsi. The rally marched to the Governor House and submitted a memorandum for the president and the federal government.

Addressing the rally, Dr Magsi said they had submitted their demand through a memorandum for withdrawal of the ordinance and ending unrest among the people of Sindh. He said an attempt by the federal government to take any part of Sindh would be considered a change in the geographical boundaries of Sindh.

“Sindh is the creator of Pakistan, as the Sindh Assembly was the first legislative assembly that presented a resolution in favor of creation of Pakistan and since its inception, the province has made more sacrifices than the rest of the provinces,” he said.