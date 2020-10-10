Opp protests can’t stop accountability: Governor Sarwar

Gilgit-Baltistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Afzal and other PTI delegations called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor’s House Friday in which issues, including Gilgit-Baltistan elections were discussed.

Talking to them, Punjab Governor said that every plan of those creating political instability in the country would be thwarted. He said that the protests would not put the government under any pressure nor would it stop the process of indiscriminate accountability. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI was using all its resources to make the people of Gilgit-Baltistan developed and prosperous and Insha Allah, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan would also show confidence in the policies of the PTI government.

Talking to party delegations, Punjab Governor said that even the opponents of Imran Khan knew that he did the politics of principles and ideology. Prime Minister Imran Khan does not talk about personal interests but of national interests, Sarwar said adding that in any case, he would not back down from the politics of principles and ideology. He said that the people had voted for PTI for the elimination of corruption and to ensure transparent and impartial accountability in the country and the government would not disappoint the nation on the issue of corruption and accountability.