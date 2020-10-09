Data Darbar Urs concludes

LAHORE:The three-day celebrations of 977th Urs of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) concluded here Thursday night amidst strict security arrangements.

The devotees at the shrine of the 10th century saint participated in a number of activities, including preaching congregations, Mahafil-e-Samaa, Naat Khwani, Qirat Khwani (recitation of Holy Quran) and the spiritual gatherings addressed by noted ulema, mashaikhs and Gaddi Nasheens from different spiritual centres and shrines from all over the country.

Due to the prevailing wave of terrorism and subversive activities, the district administration took special measures to ensure security for the devotees coming from all parts of the country and outside Pakistan. Hundreds of uniformed and plainclothes policemen, besides the secret agencies personnel were deployed to check any miscreants among the visitors who were allowed entry from the walk-through gates and metal detectors.

Punjab Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Saeedul Hasan Shah supervised the Urs celebrations along with the chairman religious affairs committee of the shrine and other officials of the Auqaf Department. Different religious and spiritual sessions were presided over by Pir Syed Muzahir Ashraf, Pir Syed Khalilur Rehman Chishti, Allama Mazhar Saeed Kazmi, Mufti Munibur Rehman Hazarvi and others. They offered special prayers for national security and prosperity and for the well-being of Ummah.