Nehal Hashmi, sons granted bail

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate granted bail to former Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz senator Nehal Hashmi and his two sons in a case pertaining to scuffle with police.

The East district magistrate - XIV ordered Hashmi, his sons Naseer and Ibrahim to submit a surety of Rs20, 000 each in the court, to obtain interim bail. During the hearing, a large number of lawyers and PML-N activists were present in the courtroom and they raised slogans against police.

The police had arrested the PML-N leader, who is a lawyer by profession, and his sons, of which one is a barrister and the other is a student, on Friday night after they engaged in a fight with some personnel. According to the FIR, a police patrolling team spotted the fight following an accident between a car and a motorbike and when the police tried to resolve the issue, Hashmi’s sons grappled with them.

Some videos of the incident appeared on social media in which the Hashmi, his sons and police were seen engaged in a scuffle with the police. The FIR was registered under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 506-B (criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Saudabad police station.