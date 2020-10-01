Big cities master plans to be revised

Islamabad: The climate change ministry would help provincial authorities to revise master plans of the big cities with an aim to protect agriculture land that is currently being eaten up by the housing societies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a special task to the climate change ministry to prepare proposals about how the provincial governments can improve master plans of the cities and make them environment friendly with the help of new legislation.

The establishment of housing on agricultural land is a criminal offence. Under the constitution of Pakistan, in section 23 of the property rights state can impose a condition on the use of land.

Thereof, making developers abide to take permission before the use of agriculture land for any other purposes. But, most of the time, the development authorities use the clause according to their own interests.

At the time when the country needs more food to meet requirements of the increasing population, the ‘unplanned’ and ‘illegal’ housing societies coupled with climate changes are eating up the farmlands.