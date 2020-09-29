PTI govt has failed to secure KP rights: QWP

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government could not secure the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking at a press conference after chairing the provincial office-bearers meeting of his party at Watan Kor here, he said the National Finance Commission award and the Net Hydel Profit arrears issue had been placed on the backburner. “The government is nowhere to be seen,” he remarked.

Sikandar Sherpao said that some elements were conspiring against the merger of the former Fata with the province. He said the government was also dragging its feet to provide health, education and other facilities to the residents of the merged districts. “The non-provision of facilities to the dwellers of merged districts is creating despondency among them and the anti-merger elements are creating an impression that the people did not want the merger of ex-Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he explained.