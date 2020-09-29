close
Tue Sep 29, 2020
PML-N MPA booked

LAHORE: Chung police have registered a case against PML-N MPA Khush Akhtar Subhani on charges of abetting land grabbers. Malik Tauqeer Abbas Khokhar has alleged that Subhani had tried to grab their land in the Doctors Society by breaking a wall. Police reached the scene and took two accused into custody. An investigation is underway.

