PML-N MPA booked

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chung police have registered a case against PML-N MPA Khush Akhtar Subhani on charges of abetting land grabbers. Malik Tauqeer Abbas Khokhar has alleged that Subhani had tried to grab their land in the Doctors Society by breaking a wall. Police reached the scene and took two accused into custody. An investigation is underway.