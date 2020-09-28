close
Mon Sep 28, 2020
September 28, 2020

September 28, 2020

The education sector of Pakistan has been facing a lot of issues. The country offers low quality education to its citizens. Our government needs to understand that quality education is essential for growth.

Private education institutions across the country are more interested in making huge profits. Other countries are a million years ahead because they invested in the education sector.

Seema Shakeel

Turbat

